How to Watch Olympic Luge Doubles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Luge Doubles in the 2022 Winter Olympics will be happening today.

Germany comes into this event as the heavy favorite having claimed victory in the luge singles.

How to Watch Olympic Luge Doubles:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Luge Doubles online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the luge doubles gold in 2014 and 2018 and will look to try and do that again today. The two will be fighting an uphill battle, however, considering in the history of the event, there have never been three-time gold medal winners.

Though Wendl and Arlt are the favorites, there is always a chance another country could upend their chances at gold. 

Austria could be that country. There are two competitors seven years younger than Wendl and Arlt who could be going for gold today. Lorenz Koller and Thomas Steu will be hoping to upset the Germans.

This will be a great battle among multiple competitors to see which pair will be able to come out on top. There are competitors ranging from their 20s, to nearly 40 that will be attempting to win the gold medal in 2022.

Tune in to USA Network at 11:15 a.m. ET to catch all of the action.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Olympic Luge Double

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:15
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
