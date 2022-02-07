Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles First/Second Run: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first and second runs for women's luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place on Monday.

How to Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles First/Second Run today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles First/Second Run online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The day will feature the first two runs for the athletes. Headlining this year's field is Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, who has already won two Olympic golds in this event. The 34-year-old is aiming to be the first woman to win three individual gold medals in luge.

The silver and bronze medalists from 2018 won't be competing, opening up the field some.

German Julia Taubitz won gold in the 2021 World Championship and will be looking for her first Olympic medal, while Austria's Madeleine Egle, who si second in the World Cup standings behind Taubitz, is looking for her first individual Olympic medal.

The United States sent three athletes to this event: Summer Britcher, Ashley Farquharson and Emily Sweeney. Britcher was 19th at the last Olympics, while Sweeney was 29th. Britcher won bronze in mixed team luge at the 2020 World Championships.

Team USA's best performer at the last Olympics was Erin Hamlin, who retired after her fourth Olympic appearance.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

