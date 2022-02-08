Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles Third/Final Run: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Women's single luge concludes on Tuesday.

The third run and the fourth/final run of women's singles luge will take place on Tuesday at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track in Beijing.

How to Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles Third/Final Run today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Luge: Women's Singles Third/Final Run Run online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first run on Monday was dominated by Germany, as Julia Taubitz was fastest, followed by Natalie Geisenberger.

Considering Geisenberger has won the last two gold medals, her success in that first run wasn't much of a surprise. Also not a surprise: she's the overall leader going into the final day.

But Taubitz, the World Cup winner, crashed in her second run, eliminating her from medal contention.

In the second run, Austria's Madeleine Egle was second, but the second-place finisher in the World Cup was only 17th on her first run. Another German, Anna Berreiter was fourth on the first run and third on the second run, putting her in second place overall.

Russia's Tatiana Ivanova was fifth on the first run and fourth on her second run, putting her in third place overall.

The United States appears to be out of medal contention, but Emily Sweeney was 10th on her first run, while Ashle Farquharson was eighth on the second run and Summer Britcher was 15th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Luge: Women's Singles Third/Final Run

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:15
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
