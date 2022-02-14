A win on Monday in men’s curling for the United States over Switzerland would give the team the tiebreaker it needs.

The United States and Switzerland are both playing their seventh match in round robin play. Each team comes in with a 3-3 record, tied for the final playoff slot with the ROC if round robin play ended Monday. The United States has the tiebreaker already with the ROC and look to gain that against Switzerland, one of the biggest challengers in this year's tournament.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Switzerland vs. U.S. Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

The United States Skip John Shuster looks for back-to-back gold medals this year in men’s curling.

In their only meeting in 2018 Olympics, the United States won 8-4 behind big moments in the fifth and seventh, scoring three points in each, ending the match in the ninth over Switzerland. Then in the playoffs Switzerland lost to Sweden, who wound up with a silver medal after losing to the United States.

This year Switzerland is led by Skip Peter de Cruz, who led his country to the bronze medal four years ago.

Switzerland started round robin play 2-1 then dropped two of its next three to fall into a tie with the United States and ROC. Through six matches Switzerland has scored 32 points and allowed 33. It has wins against Canada (5-3), Denmark (8-6) and ROC (6-3), with losses to Great Britain (6-5), Italy (8-4) and Norway (7-4).

For the United States, it has wins against China (8-6), Great Britain (9-7) and ROC (6-5), with losses to Canada (10-5), Norway (7-6) and Sweden (7-4) so far.

Shuster has led them to 38 points scored and 42 points allowed.

This is a massive match for both countries with only three more opportunities to get wins and climb the standings to get back to the podium.

