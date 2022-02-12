Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best teams in men’s curling take the ice with the U.S. and Canada facing off at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Entering today both the Canadian and United States men’s curling teams are 2-2 after a few early stumbles. These two teams came in as either the two favorites or at the very least two of the teams that would be in contention in the playoffs and for a medal. One will leave today with a third loss and could stumble pretty low in the standings halfway through the tournament.

How to Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States are looking to build off their gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics this year with another trip to the podium:

Through four matches so far, the United States has won against Great Britain (9-7) and ROC (6-5) along with losses to Norway (6-7) and Sweden (4-7).

They have a minus-1 point differential (25-26) so far in those matches and are playing even with the field rather than like a favorite that is on their way to a gold medal game. That also happened in 2018 when they went 5-4 and entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

As the No. 3 seed the United States knocked off the No. 2 seed Canada (5-3) and the No. 1 seed Sweden (10-7) to win gold.

For Canada, they are also 2-2 with wins over Denmark (10-5) and Norway (6-5) and losses to Switzerland (3-5) and Sweden (4-7), the two best teams in the field so far.

They have a plus-1 point differential (23-22), playing in more low-scoring matches so far.

In their two matches back in 2018, the United States won both. First in round-robin play (7-9) then again in the semifinals (5-3). Will history repeat itself this year?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17657668
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

3 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Thunder at Bulls

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17602528
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17669377
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

3 minutes ago
skeleton
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/12

3 minutes ago
Evansville
College Basketball

How to Watch Evansville at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Florida at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy