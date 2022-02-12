Two of the best teams in men’s curling take the ice with the U.S. and Canada facing off at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Entering today both the Canadian and United States men’s curling teams are 2-2 after a few early stumbles. These two teams came in as either the two favorites or at the very least two of the teams that would be in contention in the playoffs and for a medal. One will leave today with a third loss and could stumble pretty low in the standings halfway through the tournament.

How to Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

The United States are looking to build off their gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics this year with another trip to the podium:

Through four matches so far, the United States has won against Great Britain (9-7) and ROC (6-5) along with losses to Norway (6-7) and Sweden (4-7).

They have a minus-1 point differential (25-26) so far in those matches and are playing even with the field rather than like a favorite that is on their way to a gold medal game. That also happened in 2018 when they went 5-4 and entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

As the No. 3 seed the United States knocked off the No. 2 seed Canada (5-3) and the No. 1 seed Sweden (10-7) to win gold.

For Canada, they are also 2-2 with wins over Denmark (10-5) and Norway (6-5) and losses to Switzerland (3-5) and Sweden (4-7), the two best teams in the field so far.

They have a plus-1 point differential (23-22), playing in more low-scoring matches so far.

In their two matches back in 2018, the United States won both. First in round-robin play (7-9) then again in the semifinals (5-3). Will history repeat itself this year?

