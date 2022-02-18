Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night the qualifying round for men's ski cross gets going.

The ski cross begins on Thursday with men across the globe looking to make it to the next round. In an Olympics that has been so unpredictable, this could be the case in the men's ski cross. 

How to Watch Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States has only one man competing in the qualifying round. That lone man is Tyler Wallasch. He's one of 32 participants hoping to qualify to make it to the next round and then hopefully all the way to the final. 

Wallasch is the only American participating in the event. This also marks his first Olympics. From Mammoth Lakes, Calif., the 27-year-old has been on the Mammoth Lakes Ski team and competed in junior and world events.

He definitely has the ability to win outside of the United States. He was the 2015 Junior World Champion in Valmalenco, Italy. Wallasch passed the competition in the final seconds to get the win. 

Despite its being a timed racing event, ski cross is often considered part of freestyle skiing because it incorporates terrain features traditionally found in freestyle. Courses include big-air jumps and high-banked turns. What sets ski cross apart from other alpine skiing disciplines is that there is more than one skier racing down the course.

The medal round will begin at 1 a.m ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing

1 minute ago
USATSI_17691270
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Sharks

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17687480
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Clippers

16 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

46 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

46 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

46 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy