The ski cross begins on Thursday with men across the globe looking to make it to the next round. In an Olympics that has been so unpredictable, this could be the case in the men's ski cross.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Olympic Men's Freestyle Skiing on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States has only one man competing in the qualifying round. That lone man is Tyler Wallasch. He's one of 32 participants hoping to qualify to make it to the next round and then hopefully all the way to the final.

Wallasch is the only American participating in the event. This also marks his first Olympics. From Mammoth Lakes, Calif., the 27-year-old has been on the Mammoth Lakes Ski team and competed in junior and world events.

He definitely has the ability to win outside of the United States. He was the 2015 Junior World Champion in Valmalenco, Italy. Wallasch passed the competition in the final seconds to get the win.

Despite its being a timed racing event, ski cross is often considered part of freestyle skiing because it incorporates terrain features traditionally found in freestyle. Courses include big-air jumps and high-banked turns. What sets ski cross apart from other alpine skiing disciplines is that there is more than one skier racing down the course.

The medal round will begin at 1 a.m ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.