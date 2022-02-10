The puck has officially dropped for men's hockey in the 2022 Winter Olympics. On Thursday Canada and Germany face off in the first game for both squads.

While Canada has the historical track record as the more powerful hockey nation the gap is tighter without NHL players in the 2022 Winter Olympics. That bodes well for Germany.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Canada vs. Germany in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey: Canada vs. Germany in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canadian roster returns three players from its bronze medal team from the 2018 Winter Olympics. Those players include defensemen Maxim Noreau and Mat Robinson, plus center Eric O’Dell. Team Canada has players with significant NHL experience, including: Eric Staal, Daniel Winnik, and Jason Demers.

Germany won the silver medal in 2018 and has 10 players from that squad. Those include forwards Dominik Kahun, Marcel Noebels, Mattias Plachta and Patrick Hager. Tobias Rieder, Tom Kuhnhackl, and defenseman Korbinian Holzer join Kahun to bring NHL experience to this German roster.

In addition to beating Canada at the 2018 Olympics, Germany earned a victory over Canada at the 2021 World Hockey Championships when goaltender Mathias Niederberger stopped 39 of 40 shots in a 3-1 win.

This will be one of the best opening round matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.