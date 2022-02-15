Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Denmark vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Denmark and Latvia battle in the playoff qualification round with a chance to play the ROC on the line.

Denmark is in the playoff qualification round after going 2-1 in preliminary play, as it beat Switzerland 5-3 and the Czech Republic 2-1. It did lose to the ROC 2-0 to finish second in its group.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Denmark vs. Latvia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey: Denmark vs. Latvia on fuboTV:

It has been a bunch of close games for Denmark as it tries to show that it can compete with some of the top teams in the world. Denmark now takes on a Latvian team that went 0-3 in group play.

Latvia dropped games to Sweden, Finland and Slovakia. All of the games were close, but the Latvians just couldn't find a way to win any of them.

Latvia scored just five goals in its three games and will have to find more offense if it wants to take down a Denmark team that has played great defense.

The winner of the game with take on the ROC, who has yet to lose in the Olympics. Denmark played the ROC tough earlier in the tournament and Latvia hasn't played them yet.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Olympic Men's Hockey: Denmark vs. Latvia

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17660869
