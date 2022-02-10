The men's hockey competition in the 2022 Winter Olympics is officially underway. Finland and Slovakia play their first game on Thursday.

In Group C with Sweden and Latvia, Finland and Slovakia would both like to start off Olympic play strong.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Finland vs. Slovakia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey: Finland vs. Slovakia on fuboTV:

Finland entered the playoff round of the 2018 Olympics in fifth place, but ended up falling to Canada 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Slovakia finished in 10th place and was promptly trounced 5-1 by the United States in the playoffs.

Finland will be hoping to do one better than it managed in the World Championships after it was edged by Canada in the final and had to settle for the silver medal. The Finns come into the Winter Olympics on the back of three successive victories and will be confident to make it four.

The Slovaks have historically struggled in matchups with the Finns and they are likely to fall short once again with Finland able to win this one. However, stranger things have happened.

Sweden and Finland are the two strongest countries in the group, but the other two countries could pull off the upset on the biggest stage there is.

