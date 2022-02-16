Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ROC and Denmark face off in the men's hockey quarterfinal match with a semifinal berth on the line.

The ROC and Denmark will take the ice for the second time in Beijing with the winner headed to the semifinals to play the United States or Slovakia.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Denmark Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Denmark on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The ROC won the first matchup 2-0 and it helped carry it to a first place finish in Group B. The ROC finished 2-1 in preliminary play, but the loss was a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Czech Republic, which gave it the extra point to secure the top spot in the group.

Denmark also finished 2-1, but had to play in the qualification round because of its loss to the ROC.

Denmark got past Latvia in the qualification round, but it wasn't easy. It got down 2-1 early in the second period, but battled back to tie it late in the second and then Markus Lauridsen scored with just 1:45 into the third period for the game-winner.

It was a tight game, but Denmark made it through and now it has a chance to avenge the earlier loss to the ROC and make the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

