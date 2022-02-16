Finland and Switzerland face off in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament on Wednesday.

Finland enters the quarterfinals fresh off winning Group C in the preliminary round. It went 3-0 with wins against Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia to come away with the top spot of the group.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Finland vs. Switzerland Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Finland gave up just six goals in the three games, but three of them came in an overtime win against Sweden.

Finland should feel good about its chances to make the semifinals, but it can't overlook a Switzerland team that upset the Czech Republic in the qualification round.

The Swiss went 0-3 in the preliminary round, including a 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic. However, it avenged that loss by scoring four straight goals in the game after being down 1-0 earlier in the first period.

It was a surprise win for Switzerland, as the Czech Republic was a big favorite coming into the game.

Now the Swiss must try and pull off another upset against a good Finland team as it tries to reach the semifinals and guarantee itself a game to win a medal.

