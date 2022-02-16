Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sweden and Canada battle Wednesday morning in the final quarterfinal of the men's hockey tournament.

Canada finished off the qualification round on Tuesday with an easy 7-2 victory over China. It was the second time this Olympics that the Canadiens beat China, as they won 5-0 in the final preliminary game.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada, who has lost just once in Beijing, will now play a Swedish team that came in second in Group C, but earned the bye as the top second-place team.

Sweden beat Latvia and Slovakia in its first two games, but lost to Finland 4-3 in its final preliminary game, costing it the top spot in the group.

Despite getting the bye, the Swedish team will be a big underdog against a Canadian team that is still favored to win the gold medal.

Canada's only loss was a 4-2 defeat to the rival United States in its second game. It was the first time in 12 years that the U.S. beat Canada in the Olympics and it forced the Canadians to play in the qualification round.

Canada will now look to avoid an upset and advance to the semifinals where it would play the winner of the Finland and Switzerland game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

usa canada women hockey
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada

1 minute ago
USATSI_17677533
2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada

1 minute ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m

2 hours ago
USATSI_17689092
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Finland vs. Switzerland

4 hours ago
Finland Hockey
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland

5 hours ago
USATSI_17689143
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Denmark

7 hours ago
USATSI_17639257
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey in Canada: United States vs. Slovakia

9 hours ago
Santos Laguna
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal

10 hours ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs

10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy