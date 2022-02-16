Sweden and Canada battle Wednesday morning in the final quarterfinal of the men's hockey tournament.

Canada finished off the qualification round on Tuesday with an easy 7-2 victory over China. It was the second time this Olympics that the Canadiens beat China, as they won 5-0 in the final preliminary game.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Canada, who has lost just once in Beijing, will now play a Swedish team that came in second in Group C, but earned the bye as the top second-place team.

Sweden beat Latvia and Slovakia in its first two games, but lost to Finland 4-3 in its final preliminary game, costing it the top spot in the group.

Despite getting the bye, the Swedish team will be a big underdog against a Canadian team that is still favored to win the gold medal.

Canada's only loss was a 4-2 defeat to the rival United States in its second game. It was the first time in 12 years that the U.S. beat Canada in the Olympics and it forced the Canadians to play in the qualification round.

Canada will now look to avoid an upset and advance to the semifinals where it would play the winner of the Finland and Switzerland game.

