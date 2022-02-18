Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Semifinals: Sweden vs. ROC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ROC and Sweden battle in the second semifinal of the Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament on Friday.

Sweden enters its semifinal match with the ROC coming off the biggest upset in the Olympics so far. Sweden shut out the high-powered Canadien team in its 2-0 quarterfinal win.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Semifinals: Sweden vs. ROC Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey Semifinals: Sweden vs. ROC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada was the favorite to win the gold medal, but Sweden had other plans and took them down and now has a shot at making the gold medal game.

Sweden, though, will have to get through the ROC to get that opportunity.

The ROC defeated Denmark for the second time in the Olympics when it won 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

The ROC bounced back after losing its last game of the preliminary round to the Czech Republic 6-5. Despite that loss, the ROC still got the bye and made the most of it with the win.

The two favorites to win the gold (the USA and Canada) have been eliminated and the tournament is now wide open and Sweden and the ROC will look to take advantage of it with a big semifinal win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

