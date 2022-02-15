Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Slovakia vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Slovakia and Germany face off Monday night in the playoff qualification round of the Olympic men's hockey tournament.

Slovakia and Germany meet up Monday night looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the Olympic men's hockey tournament. The winner of the game will take on the top-seeded United States in its next game.

Slovakia heads into the game after going 1-2 in the preliminary round. It beat Latvia 5-2 in its last game, but lost to both Finland and Sweden in its first two games.

Germany also went 1-2 in the preliminary round. The Germans lost to Canada in their first game 5-1 and then beat China 3-2. In their final game they gave the Americans all they could handle, but came up short in a 3-2 loss.

Both teams will be huge underdogs in the next round, but still want the chance to pull off the big upset of the United States.

Germany appears to be a slight favorite in this one, as Slovakia has struggled defensively and it could be the difference in this game.

Germany will look to take advantage of Slovakia's porous defense and get a big win and a rematch with the United States.

