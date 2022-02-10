Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Group C of the Olympic men's hockey competition, Sweden and Latvia square off in the first match for both teams.

In a group with Finland and Slovakia, the two teams want to start off Olympic play strong.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream Olympic Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Swedes suffered an uncharacteristic defeat at the 2021 World Championships, missing the playoff round and losing to Belarus and Denmark in the process.

Since then, the team brought on former NHLers Marcus Krüger and Lucas Wallmark. However, they will take a back seat to Sweden’s top line of Carl Klingberg, Anton Lander and Mattias Bromé.

A grind-it-out approach is likely strategy the team will take, especially with Lars Johansson at goal. He leads the KHL with a 1.63 goals-against average and ranks second with a .932 save percentage. Sweden just needs to score enough to let their goalies do the rest.

After stunning the Swiss and nearly doing the same to Canada in the quarterfinals at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Latvia has struggled to make a dent on the international stage since then.

Latvia doesn't have many threats on offense and doesn't have goaltending to fall back on. 

The last time the national teams met was in 2019. The game took place within the group stage of the World Cup and ended with a 5-4 victory for Sweden.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Olympic Men's Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
11:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

