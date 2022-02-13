How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The United States picked up a huge 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday. It was the first time the Americans had beat the Canadiens in the Olympics in 12 years.
How to Watch Men's Hockey: USA vs Germany Today:
Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022
Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET
TV: USA Network
Live Stream Men's Hockey: USA vs Germany on fuboTV
Canada outshot the American 37-27, but USA got goals from four different players to get the upset win.
It was a big win for the Americans, but they need to avoid a letdown against a German team that is coming off a 3-2 win over China.
Germany was beaten in its first game against Canada 5-1 but was able to bounce back with a win against a Chinese team making its first-ever appearance in men's hockey in the Olympics.
The Germans will be a big underdog on Sunday but could shock the world with a win against the Americans.
USA will clinch first place with a win but could drop to third with a loss. It is a big game for the Americans as they look to secure a top seed in the tournament part of the competition.
Regional restrictions may apply.