How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey: United States vs. Germany

The United States look to finish group play undefeated on Sunday when it plays Germany in men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States picked up a huge 4-2 win over Canada on Saturday. It was the first time the Americans had beat the Canadiens in the Olympics in 12 years.

How to Watch Men's Hockey: USA vs Germany Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Men's Hockey: USA vs Germany on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada outshot the American 37-27, but USA got goals from four different players to get the upset win.

It was a big win for the Americans, but they need to avoid a letdown against a German team that is coming off a 3-2 win over China.

Germany was beaten in its first game against Canada 5-1 but was able to bounce back with a win against a Chinese team making its first-ever appearance in men's hockey in the Olympics.

The Germans will be a big underdog on Sunday but could shock the world with a win against the Americans.

USA will clinch first place with a win but could drop to third with a loss. It is a big game for the Americans as they look to secure a top seed in the tournament part of the competition.

