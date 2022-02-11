Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Skeleton Heat 4: Live Stream, TV Channel Start Time

Heat No. 4 of the men's skeleton event will take place today as day seven of the Olympics starts.

Viewers will feel their hearts pumping early in the morning as they'll be able to watch these athletes fly down the ice at upwards of 80 miles per hour head-first.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Skeleton Heat 4 today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Men's Skeleton Heat 4 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heat No. 4 of the skeleton event will happen as the Germans will try to lock down the gold medal.

Christopher Grotheer and Alex Jungk cruised through the first two heats and have nearly a one-second lead on the No. 3 spot.

Several countries are trying to break into the top three. Grotheer nearly came in under three minutes during his run. 

Competitors from Russia, China, and Latvia are all gunning for a spot in the top three but it seems as though only one will be able to get the bronze if Grotheer and Jungk are as fast as they were in the first three heats.

Tune into the fast-paced heart-pounding action at 9 a.m ET today to catch all of the skeleton action. Fans will get to see if anyone will be able to upset the German competitors.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Olympic Men's Skeleton Heat 4

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

skeleton
2022 Winter Olympics

