How to Watch Olympic Men's Slopestyle Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

12 snowboarders will compete for the gold in the men's slopestyle final.

The men's slopestyle final is set for Sunday night, with three competitors from Team USA competing for gold.

How to Watch Olympic Men's Slopestyle Final today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Sean Fitzsimons finished third in qualifying for the event, while Redmond Gerard was fifth and Chris Corning 11th. Gerard won gold in this event in the 2018 Olympics, but he'll need to improve on what he did in qualifying if he wants to repeat.

In 2018, Gerard was the only United States athlete to make the final round. Corning competed but finished ninth in Heat 1.

Su Yiming finished first in qualifying. The Chinese snowboarder is just 17 years old and ranks third in slopestyle in the World Cup standings, behind Canadian Sebastien Toutant and Nike van der Velden of the Netherlands.

Toutant was eighth-fastest in qualifying, while van der Velden was 22nd, failing to qualify for the final.

2018 silver medalist Max Parrot and bronze medalist Mark McMorris, both from Canada, will also compete in the finals. McMorris was second in qualifying, while Parrot was 10th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Olympic Men's Slopestyle Final

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sean Fitzsimons Slopestyle
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Slopestyle Final

5 minutes ago
