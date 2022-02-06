How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Italy looks to continue its strong start to Olympic mixed doubles curling on Sunday when it faces Sweden.
How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden today:
Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
The Italian team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner is a perfect 7-0 so far, most recently beating China 8-4.
The duo's success so far is a little bit of a surprise. In the 2021 World Mixed Double Championships, the two ended round-robin play in third place in Group A, then lost 7-5 to Norway in the playoff qualification game.
Sweden enters this contest with a 5-3 record overall, losing earlier in the day to Norway 6-2.
The Swedish team is made up of Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, who competed together last year in the World Mixed Doubles Championship. The team won Group B to advance to the playoffs, but lost 7-6 to Norway in the semifinals.
The top four countries after the round robin round will move on to the playoff. Italy has clinched a spot, while Sweden is in a position to advance as well, especially if it can get the upset win over Italy.
