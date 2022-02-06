Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Italy takes on Sweden in mixed doubles curling.

Italy looks to continue its strong start to Olympic mixed doubles curling on Sunday when it faces Sweden.

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Italian team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner is a perfect 7-0 so far, most recently beating China 8-4.

The duo's success so far is a little bit of a surprise. In the 2021 World Mixed Double Championships, the two ended round-robin play in third place in Group A, then lost 7-5 to Norway in the playoff qualification game.

Sweden enters this contest with a 5-3 record overall, losing earlier in the day to Norway 6-2.

The Swedish team is made up of Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, who competed together last year in the World Mixed Doubles Championship. The team won Group B to advance to the playoffs, but lost 7-6 to Norway in the semifinals.

The top four countries after the round robin round will move on to the playoff. Italy has clinched a spot, while Sweden is in a position to advance as well, especially if it can get the upset win over Italy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2020

Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Louisville Boston College Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_14066378
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at South Florida in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nebraska Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
Italy Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden

1 minute ago
PROVIDENCE BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
udinese
Serie A

How to Watch Udinese vs Torino

11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy