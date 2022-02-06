Italy looks to continue its strong start to Olympic mixed doubles curling on Sunday when it faces Sweden.

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs Sweden online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Italian team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner is a perfect 7-0 so far, most recently beating China 8-4.

The duo's success so far is a little bit of a surprise. In the 2021 World Mixed Double Championships, the two ended round-robin play in third place in Group A, then lost 7-5 to Norway in the playoff qualification game.

Sweden enters this contest with a 5-3 record overall, losing earlier in the day to Norway 6-2.

The Swedish team is made up of Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, who competed together last year in the World Mixed Doubles Championship. The team won Group B to advance to the playoffs, but lost 7-6 to Norway in the semifinals.

The top four countries after the round robin round will move on to the playoff. Italy has clinched a spot, while Sweden is in a position to advance as well, especially if it can get the upset win over Italy.

