The U.S. takes on Great Britain on the last day of round robin play.

The United States has already been eliminated from the playoff round in mixed doubles curling, but it'll try to go out on a high note against Great Britain, which has clinched a playoff spot.

How to Watch Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling, USA vs Great Britain today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The United States team of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys has a 3-5 record so far in this competition, while Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are 5-3 and are playing for seeding at this point.

That's why a win for Great Britain is crucial: it can't afford to sink to the fourth seed and wind up facing an undefeated Italian duo in the semifinals.

The U.S. is coming off of a 6-5 loss to Switzerland in its last match, while Great Britain fell 6-2 against Norway.

This is Great Britain's first time competing in mixed doubles curling at the Olympics, as 2018 was the first year that the event was held. Canada won the 2018 tournament, with the United States finishing second-to-last, ahead of only Finland.

