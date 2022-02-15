Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who'll win gold in men's Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Tune in on a Tuesday morning to watch the men's large hill/10km Nordic combined, which takes ski jumping and cross-country and puts them together into one event.

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johannes Rydzek of Germany was the winner of the gold in this event in 2018. The 30-year-old is an Olympic veteran at this point, medaling in 2010, 2014 and 2018 in team large hill Nordic combined before breaking through in Pyeongchang with an individual gold.

The 2014 gold medalist, Norway's Jorgen Nyland Graabak, is back as well. He looks to rebound after a disappointing 10th-place finish in this event in 2018.

Another name to look out for is Germany's Eric Frenzel, the 2018 bronze medalist.

In the current World Cup standings, Austria's Johannes Lamparter is in front. The 20-year-old is the current world champion in this event and will be looking to make some noise.

Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber is second in the World Cup standings, while Vinzenz Geiger of Germany is in third.

In 2018, Germany swept the medal stand. Will that change in 2022?

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NORDIC COMBINED
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km

