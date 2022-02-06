Who'll win gold in the men's normal hill finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Tune in at 2:00 p.m. ET on USA Network to watch the final round of the men's normal hill ski jumping.

How to Watch Olympic Normal Hill Men's Final today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Heading into the final round, the top two spots belong to Norweigian competitors, with Marius Lindvik in first and Robert Johansson in second.

Lindvik was fourth in the 2021-22 World Cup standings, which included three individual wins.

Karl Geiger of Germany, the current overall leader in the World Cup, was ninth after qualifying.

Another name to keep an eye on in this event is Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, who was fourth after qualifying. One of the top ski jumpers in the world, Kobayashi is best known for his dominant World Cup showing in 2018-19, when he won 13 events and all six titles. He finished seventh on normal hill in the 2018 Olympics.

Team USA struggled in qualifying, with its best result being 41st by Casey Larson. Decker Dean was 42nd, Kevin Bickner was 43rd and Patrick Gasienica was 44th. Bickner finished 18th in normal hill at the 2018 Olympics.

