How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 8th

NBC's primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continues on Tuesday with a handful of events airing.

How to Watch Olympic Primetime today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Among the events that will be featured are women's halfpipe, women's ski slalom, men's big air and women's luge.

In women's halfpipe, defending gold medalist Chloe Kim will look to get another gold for Team USA, while 2018 Chinese silver medalist Lui Jiayu and Chinese World Cup leader Cai Xuetong will look to unseat Kim. Maddie Mastro from the United States is another name to watch.

In women's skiing slalom, 2018 gold medalist Frida Hansdotter retired, opening the door for Swiss silver medalist Wendy Holdener or Austrian bronze medalist Katharina Gallhuber to take the win. Slovakian Petra Vlhova leads the World Cup rankings, while Mikaela Shiffrin looks to return to the podium after winning gold in this event in 2014.

Men's big air will feature 12 competitors vying for the title in the final round. Three Americans qualified for the final, led by Alex Hall, who was second in qualifying behind Norway's Birk Ruud. The other United States competitors are Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand. This is the first men's big air event at the Olympics.

In women's luge. the German duo of Natalie Geisenberger and Anna Berreiter will compete for the gold, with fellow German Julia Taubitz hoping to salvage a decent showing after she was 26th on her second run.

