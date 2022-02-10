Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Primetime February 10th: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NBC will air multiple events Thursday night, including freestyle skiing, snowboarding and alpine skiing.

NBC's primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continues Thursday with a handful of events airing.

Among the events that will be featured are medal events in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final and the women’s super-G final. 

Those two events feature two of the most well known American Olympians in Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin. White will have his final Olympic moment, while Shiffrin will begin her comeback story on the slopes.

For the 35-year-old White, who has won three gold medals, it will mark his final ride. He fell on his first attempt in qualifying but rebounded on his next run to avoid elimination.

The super-G will also be compelling, as Shiffrin tries to rebound after lasting about 15 seconds combined in her first two races, both of which many thought she had the chance to win gold. 

Shiffrin failed to finish her first run in each of her first two races—the giant slalom and slalom. She finished third in the world championship last year in the super-G, but the first two disappointments clearly took a toll on her.

