How to Watch Olympic Primetime Plus: Snowboarding and More: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NBC will air men's halfpipe, women's cross and women's slalom, as well as other events.

NBC's Primetime Plus on Tuesday will feature men's halfpipe, women's cross and women's slalom, as well as other events.

How to Watch Olympic Primetime Plus: Snowboarding and More today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch Olympic Primetime Plus: Snowboarding and More online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Men's halfpipe features three-time gold medalist Shaun White, one of the most decorated snowboarders in the world. White has won more X-Games and Olympic gold medals in snowboarding than anyone else.

These are the final Olympics that White will compete in.

Women's cross features defending champion Michaela Moioli of Italy, who is also currently in third place in the World Cup rankings. She won silver in the 2021 World Championships, with Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes taking the win. Bankes also leads the World Cup rankings right now and is a strong candidate to earn her first Olympic medal. She was seventh in this event in 2018, but was boarding for France.

Women's slalom features the returning silver medalist Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) and bronze medalist Katharina Gallhuber (Austria). American Mikaela Shiffrin will look to rebound after she was disqualified for falling during this year's giant slalom competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Olympic Primetime Plus: Snowboarding and More

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Michela Moioli
2022 Winter Olympics

