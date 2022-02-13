Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 500m, Women's 3000m Relay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two speed skating competitions will take place on Sunday, with the men's 500m and women's 3000m relay.

The men's 500m and women's 3000m relay competitions in short track speed skating will take place on Sunday at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing as part of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 500m, Women's 3000m Relay today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 500m, Women's 3000m Relay online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The men's 500m heats have already taken place, setting the stage for the quarterfinals on Sunday. China's Wu Dajing had the fastest time at 40.230. Dajing is the holder of both the world record and the Olympic record in this event, setting both during the 2018 season.

Russian Konstantin Ivliev was second fastest, while Italy's Pietro Sighel was third quickest.

The only American in the event, Ryan Pivirotto, skated a 41.018 to qualify for Sunday.

The women's 3000m relay will take place as well. In the semifinals, the Netherlands posted the best time at 4:04.133. The current leading team in the World Cup standings, the Netherlands is led by Suzanne Schulting, who has already won silver in the 500m and gold in the 1000m.

The United States was sixth out of the eight teams in speed in the semifinals.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Olympic Short Track: Men's 500m, Women's 3000m Relay

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
