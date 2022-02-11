Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continues tonight, as skeleton, snowboarding and alpine skiing will be featured on NBC.

It has been quite the exciting start to the Olympics, and fans will be able to see a few more great events tonight. Last night, Shaun White ended his Olympic career with a fourth-place finish in the halfpipe.

How to Watch Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Snowboarding fans will see even more action tonight, as the mixed team snowboarding cross event is on the schedule.

There will be also be a skeleton event. Riders will be sliding down the ice head-first at upwards of 80 miles per hour. There were heats earlier today that put some riders in a position for a gold medal later tonight.

On top of those two events, there will also be Alpine skiing and short track. Medals will be awarded in the long jump and the mixed team cross.

Although fan favorites Chloe Kim and Shaun White are done with their Olympic events, tonight's coverage offers a great opportunity to see all of the competitors from all over the world battle it out for the top spots.

Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET to catch all of the Olympic action.

