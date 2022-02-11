Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics continues tonight, as skeleton, snowboarding and alpine skiing will be featured on NBC.

It has been quite the exciting start to the Olympics, and fans will be able to see a few more great events tonight. Last night, Shaun White ended his Olympic career with a fourth-place finish in the halfpipe. 

How to Watch Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Snowboarding fans will see even more action tonight, as the mixed team snowboarding cross event is on the schedule. 

There will be also be a skeleton event. Riders will be sliding down the ice head-first at upwards of 80 miles per hour. There were heats earlier today that put some riders in a position for a gold medal later tonight.

On top of those two events, there will also be Alpine skiing and short track. Medals will be awarded in the long jump and the mixed team cross.

Although fan favorites Chloe Kim and Shaun White are done with their Olympic events, tonight's coverage offers a great opportunity to see all of the competitors from all over the world battle it out for the top spots.

Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET to catch all of the Olympic action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
11
2022

Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to watch Timberwolves at Bulls

1 minute ago
hockey fans
College Hockey

How to Watch Colorado College vs. North Dakota in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
skiing
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Skeleton, Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Short Track

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Hawks

31 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Celtics

31 minutes ago
Hansi Flick Germany Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tijuana

31 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia Women's Gymnastics

31 minutes ago
imago1007377049h
Primera División de Argentina

How to Watch Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

46 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dunks over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during first quarter action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy