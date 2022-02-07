Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Which nation will win gold in the first-ever Olympic mixed team normal hill ski jumping event?

Monday will feature the final of the first Olympic mixed team normal hill competition.

How to Watch Olympic Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

After the first round, Slovenia leads the field. The Slovenian team features Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc, Peter Prevc and Ursa Bogataj. 

Prevc finished fourth in the men's normal hill event, while Zajc was ninth. On the women's side, Bogataj won gold, while Kriznar was the bronze medalist. This is a very strong Slovenian team.

Slovenia won the only mixed team event in this year's Ski Jumping World Cup.

Heading into the final round, the Norweigan team of Annie Odine Stroem, Robert Johansson, Silje Opseth and Marius Lindvik is in second. Lindvik placed seventh in men's normal hill, while Opseth was sixth in women's normal hill.

The Russian Olympic Committee is third, while Canada sits in fourth. The other teams to make the final round are Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Japan. The three men's individual medalists will all compete: Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, Austria's Manuel Fettner and Poland's Dawid Kubacki.

Germany and China were disqualified after the first round. Germany featured women's silver medalist Katharina Althaus, but her run was disallowed due to a violation.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Olympic Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
