The snowboarding events continue tonight as the men will take the halfpipe to qualify for the cross event.

There will be 32 competitors from 14 nations hoping to win a gold medal for this event. The previous gold medalist, Pierre Vaultier, is no longer competing due to his retirement.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Cross Event Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream the Olympic Snowboarding: Cross Event on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The silver medalist from the last Olympics, Jarryd Hughes, is hoping he can come away with the gold this year. This will be a field of people with their eyes set on the gold. The previous bronze medalist, Regino Hernandez, was unable to qualify for this year's Olympics, so the path is wide open.

There have been several great snowboarders in this competition, but some set themselves apart from the others.

Martin Norl was the top-ranked in the world and will also be competing for a gold medal in this event. It should be interesting as a few countries have multiple snowboarders competing.

Four countries have four competitors in this event. The United States, Austria, Australia, and Italy all have the best chance to win due to the amount of people each country brought.

Tune in to USA Network at 10:50 p.m. ET tonight to catch all the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.