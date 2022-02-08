How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Parallel Giant Slalom

Both the men's and women's parallel giant slalom events take place tonight.

The men's and women's parallel giant slalom competitions for the Winter Olympics will take place early Tuesday morning at the Genting Snow Park.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Men's/Women's Parallel Giant Slalom today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

On the men's side, Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland is the defending gold medal winner. He's joined in this event by the other two medalists from 2018: South Korean silver medalist Lee Sang-ho and Slovenian bronze medalist Zan Kosir.

The event also features Russian Dmitry Loginov, the 2021 world champion in this event, and German Stefan Baumeister, the leader of the World Cup standings.

Two Americans, Robert Burns and Cody Winters, will compete.

On the women's side, defending gold medalist Ester Ledecka from the Czech Republic and bronze medalist Ramona Theresia Hofmeister of Germany will compete, though the 2018 silver medalist, Selina Jorg, didn't qualify for the event.

Russian Sofia Nadyrshina is currently leading the World Cup rankings. She won silver at the 2021 World Championship. Other names to watch are Austrian Daniela Ulbing and Ladina Jenny from Switzerland.

No athletes from the United States are competing in this event, though Canada has three representatives in Jennifer Hawkrigg, Kaylie Buck and Megan Farrell.

