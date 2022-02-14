Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Big Air Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The women's snowboarding big air finals will air on USA on Monday night.

The finals of women's snowboarding big air is set to happen at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing as part of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Big Air Finals today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

WatchOlympic Snowboarding: Women's Big Air Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defending gold medal winner Anna Gasser of Austria qualified in sixth for this year's event, but the big story after qualifying is that the 2018 silver medalist won't be competing in the finals.

Jamie Anderson (United States) wasn't able to post two strong runs in the event. While her 89.75 on her third run was the second-best run of the entire event, her total score was too low to get her into the final because her second-best score was a 30.00.

This all leaves 2018 bronze medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand in great shape heading into the finals. She was the top performer in qualifying and was the only person who was able to post a score above 90.

Japan should be strong contenders, with three of the top five qualifiers, led by Kokomo Murase.

As for the United States, Hailey Langland barely snuck in, qualifying in the final spot. The other three Americans failed to qualify.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jamie Anderson Slopestyle
2022 Winter Olympics

