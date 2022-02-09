How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Finals

Tune in for the finals of snowboarding women's cross.

The snowboarding women's cross competition will conclude on Wednesday at the Genting Snow Park.

The defending champion of this event is Italian Michaela Moioli, who is also currently in third place in the World Cup rankings. She won silver in the 2021 World Championships, with Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes taking the win.

Bankes also leads the World Cup rankings right now and is a strong candidate to earn her first Olympic medal. She was seventh in this event in 2018, but was boarding for France.

2018 silver medalist Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France is another name to watch in this event. The 20-year-old won bronze at the 2021 World Championships in mixed snowboard cross.

Another French snowboarder, Chloe Trespeuch, is second in the World Cup rankings and is another strong contender in this event.

32 snowboarders attempted to qualify for the finals of this event, with four of those coming from the United States: Stacy Gaskill, Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis and Meghan Tierney. Jacobellis was fourth in this event in 2018.

