How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Catch qualifying in women's snowboard cross on Tuesday night.

The snowboarding cross competition is set to take place at the Genting Snow Park.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The defending champion of this event is Italian Michaela Moioli, who is also currently in third place in the World Cup rankings. She won silver in the 2021 World Championships, with Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes taking the win.

Bankes also leads the World Cup rankings right now and is a strong candidate to earn her first Olympic medal. She was seventh in this event in 2018, but was boarding for France.

2018 silver medalist Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France is another name to watch in this event. The 20-year-old won bronze at the 2021 World Championships in mixed snowboard cross.

Another French snowboarder, Chloe Trespeuch, is second in the World Cup rankings and is another strong contender in this event.

32 snowboarders are entered in this event, with four of those coming from the United States: Stacy Gaskill, Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis and Meghan Tierney. Jacobellis was fourth in this event in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Michela Moioli
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Cross Qualifying

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
