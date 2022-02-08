Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Qualifying for women's halfpipe will air Tuesday night.

Chloe Kim's journey for a second Olympic gold medal starts on Tuesday night with qualifying for women's halfpipe.

How to Watch Olympic Snowboarding: Women's Halfpipe Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Kim, the 2018 gold medalist, is also the 2019 and 2021 world champion in halfpipe and has won gold six times in SuperPipe at the Winter X Games. Heading into this year's competition, Kim has to be considered the favorite.

But she'll face a few strong competitors in this year's event.

Liu Jiayu from China won silver in the 2018 Olympics. She was the 2009 gold medalist in halfpipe at the World Championships and will be competing in her fourth Olympics. Is this the year she wins gold?

Cai Xuetong of China is currently leading the World Cup standings. She has twice won the World Championships gold.

American Maddie Mastro is another snowboarder to watch. She won the silver medal in 2021 at the World Championships in Aspen, plus won bronze in 2019. Americans Zoe Kalapos and Tessa Maud will compete as well, though neither is likely to medal.

