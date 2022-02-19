Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's 1,000m: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will win the men's speed skating 1,000m on Friday? Tune in to find out.

Speed skater Thomas Krol of the Netherlands will race to claim the title in the men's 1000m on Friday in hopes of adding another medal for the Dutch in this Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's 1,000m Today:

Race Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Race Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The 29-year-old has the season's best time and tops the World Cup rankings.

He beat previous Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis in the Dutch qualifiers to earn his spot to stand at the starting line of the men's 1000m.

However, he finished behind Nuis in the men's 1,500m, having to take home a silver medal despite setting the Olympic record during his race.

Ning Zhongyan of China will attempt to stop Krol. Having posted the second-best time this season, all he may need is the home-ice advantage to tip the scales in his favor.

The 22-year-old finished far behind rivals Krol and Nuis in the men's 1500m in seventh place.

World record holder Pavel Kulizhnikov will also be racing, but he has not been able to replicate the success of his record 1:05.69. His best time this season is 1:07.00.

Regional restrictions may apply.

