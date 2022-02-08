Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's 1500m: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who'll win gold in the 1500 meter speed skating competition?

Men's speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues on Tuesday with the 1500 meter competition.

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands is the defending champion of this event and holds the world record for the event at 1:40.17, which he set in 2019.

2018 silver medalist Patrick Roest, also of the Netherlands, qualified for this event, but ended up competing in the 5000 meter, where he won the silver medal behind Sweden's Nils van der Poel.

But 2021 World Single Distances champion Thomas Krol, also of the Netherlands, is looking for his first Olympic medal and should be a major threat to win this competition.

Other names to keep an eye on are World Cup 1000 meter leader Joey Mantia, who will look to give the United States its first speed skating medal of these Olympics. He won bronze in this event at the 2020 World Championships. Mantia was eighth in this event at the last Olympics.

Two other Americans join Mantia: Casey Dawson and Emergy Lehman. Neither competed in this event in 2018.

