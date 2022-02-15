A pair of speed skating events will air on Tuesday: the men's and the women's team pursuit finals.

How to Watch Olympic Speed Skating: Men's, Women's Team Pursuit Final today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:20 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

On the men's side, Norway are the defending champions and set the Olympic record in 2018 when the team of Havard Bokko, Simen Spieler Nilsen and Sverre Lunde Pederson ran a 3:37.08 in the event.

Pedersen is the only one of the three who is back this year, but that didn't stop the team from running the fastest time in the quarterfinals, with the United States in second and the ROC in third. The other team that went through is the Netherlands. The semifinal will pit Norway against the Netherlands and the ROC against the United States.

On the women's side, Japan set the Olympic record in 2018 with a 2:53.89 in the event. Japan's team of Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi won gold, and all three are back to try to repeat with this year's team. Japan was first in the quarterfinals, followed by Canada, the Netherlands and the ROC.

