How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: Canada vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The U.S. women's curling team looks to maintain its momentum with a win against rival Canada.

The U.S. women's curling team enters Tuesday's match against Canada after a win against South Korea in its most recent match of round-robin play.

Both Team USA and their northern counterparts came into the Olympic women’s curling tournament with gold on their minds.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: Canada vs. U.S. Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream Olympic Women's Curling: Canada vs. U.S. on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Neither team won a medal at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, which likely fueled them heading into Beijing.

So far in round robin play the United States has collected wins against China (8–4), Denmark (7–5), South Korea (8–6) and the ROC (9–3). The team's losses have come against Great Britain (10–5), Switzerland (9–6) and Sweden (10–4).

Tabitha Peterson and her team are trying to get back into the playoff round. A win against Canada could help in that effort.

The Canadian team is 3–3 with wins over Great Britain (7–3), South Korea (12–7) and ROC (11–5) and losses against Japan (8–5), Switzerland (8–4) and Sweden (7–6).

Canada has been the face of curling over the years since it was added back to the Winter Olympics in 1998. However, the team is at risk of missing the playoffs for two straight Winter Olympics with a loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

