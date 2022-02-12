South Korea takes on the ROC in a women's curling match.

Round robin play in Olympic women's curling continues as South Korea takes on the ROC.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: South Korea vs. ROC today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Heading into Saturday's match, the ROC team has struggled, going 0-2 in this tournament. It has a 9-3 loss to the United States, plus an 8-7 loss to Switzerland.

South Korea has fared a little better, going 1-1 with a 12-7 loss against Canada followed by a 9-7 victory over Great Britain.

In the 2018 Olympics, South Korea won the silver medal, going 8-1 in round robin play but losing to Sweden in the final. ROC struggled in that tournament as well, finishing ninth out of 10 teams.

South Korea is led by skip Kim Eun-jung. The 31-year-old was also the skip of the 2018 team. She's twice been part of gold medal efforts in the Pacific-Asia Championships

ROC is skipped by Alina Kovaleva, who has contributed to multiple strong performances in the past, including a gold medal run at the 2015 European Curling Championships.

