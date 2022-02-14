Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: USA vs South Korea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States takes on South Korea in women's curling.

Round robin play in women's curling continues as the United States takes on South Korea.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: USA vs South Korea Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Women's Curling: USA vs South Korea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams sit in the middle of the standings right now. The United States is 3-2 in this tournament, putting it in fifth, while South Korea is 2-2 and one spot back of the United States.

Only the top four teams advance to the playoff round for a chance to win a medal.

The United States team features Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton and Tara Peterson. Three of those four were on the team in 2018, when the team finished eighth in the competition.

South Korea features Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Cho-hi and Kim Seon-yeong. In 2018, South Korea won silver in this event, going 8-1 in round-robin play and then beating Japan before losing to Sweden in the gold medal game.

In this year's tournament, the United States is coming off of a 10-4 loss to Sweden, while South Korea lost 6-5 to China. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Olympic Women's Curling: USA vs South Korea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

South Korea Women's Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials Finals

just now
USATSI_10004613
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Curling: Canada vs. Italy

1 hour ago
USATSI_17661623
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal in Canada: Canada vs. Switzerland

3 hours ago
USATSI_17661548
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: Canada vs. Switzerland

3 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

9 hours ago
USATSI_15918582
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Penn State at Michigan

9 hours ago
USATSI_17678867
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals in Spanish

9 hours ago
cal women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal

11 hours ago
Oregon women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy