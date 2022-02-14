How to Watch Olympic Freestyle Skiing: Women's Aerials Finals

The United States takes on South Korea in women's curling.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: USA vs South Korea Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Women's Curling: USA vs South Korea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams sit in the middle of the standings right now. The United States is 3-2 in this tournament, putting it in fifth, while South Korea is 2-2 and one spot back of the United States.

Only the top four teams advance to the playoff round for a chance to win a medal.

The United States team features Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton and Tara Peterson. Three of those four were on the team in 2018, when the team finished eighth in the competition.

South Korea features Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Cho-hi and Kim Seon-yeong. In 2018, South Korea won silver in this event, going 8-1 in round-robin play and then beating Japan before losing to Sweden in the gold medal game.

In this year's tournament, the United States is coming off of a 10-4 loss to Sweden, while South Korea lost 6-5 to China.

Regional restrictions may apply.