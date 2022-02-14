Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: Canada vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Olympic women’s hockey tournament is down to the semifinals with Canada and Switzerland facing off late Sunday night.

This year in group play Canada went 4-0 and Switzerland went 1-3 overall. Canada absolutely dominated Group A with a 33-5 scoring margin. The team crushed Switzerland 12-1 in the very first game of the tournament, setting the tone for everyone else. The path to the gold medal game and a rematch against the United States seems inevitable for Canada this year.

Four years ago at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Canada lost in the gold medal game and Switzerland got fifth place.

In the quarterfinals, Switzerland knocked off the ROC 4-2, while Canada took care of Sweden 11-0 for its third game of the tournament with at least 11 goals scored.

Team Canada was a force in group play with its 12-1 win over Switzerland, an 11-1 win over Finland, a 6-1 win over the ROC and a 4-2 win over the United States. Adding in its 11-0 win in the quarterfinals and it has scored 44 goals with a +39 goal differential.

Last time it scored 18 goals total with a +13 goal differential, including the playoffs.

This team is next level and laser focused to win gold, harkening back to the 2010 Winter Olympics where it scored 48 goals, including the playoffs on the team's way to winning the gold medal.

With five more goals Canada will break its own record for the most goals scored as a team in one Olympic games in women’s hockey.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: Canada vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
