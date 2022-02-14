Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: USA vs. Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States has the gold medal game on its mind in the women’s hockey semifinals against Finland.

The United States has won the gold medal in women’s hockey two times since the sport was introduced in 1998. The U.S. won in the inaugural year over its rival Canada and in 2018 again over Canada. In group play the United States was not quite as dominant as Canada, but by far the second best in goal differential, goals scored and goals allowed on its way to a one loss run. Now, the team will aim for the podium and the gold medal for the second straight Winter Olympics.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: USA vs. Finland Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal: USA vs. Finland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Goalie Alex Cavallini of the United States has played 95 minutes and surrendered one goal on 18 shot attempts in group play.

Historically the United States is 8-0 (38-9) against Finland in group play and the playoffs combined. They have met one time in the semifinals (2018) with the United States winning 5-0 on its war path to the gold medal.

In this year's game, the United States only won 5-2, but that came after scoring the first four goals of the game and up 4-0 with 12 minutes to go in the game.

This year the United States actually doubled its scoring from group play last year and gave up just a few more goals overall year-over-year.

Taking away the game against Canada, the United States was 3-0 with an 18-2 goal differential. 

It will take the best effort and game plan from Finland to pull off the upset, but they have the chance here today.

