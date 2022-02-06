The second round of qualifying and the final round of Olympic Women's Moguls will take place on Sunday.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into the second round of qualifying, 10 athletes have already clinched a spot in the final, led by Australia's Jakara Anthony, who scored an 83.75. In the last Olympics, Anthony finished fourth. She was the silver medalist in the 2019 World Championships.

Three Team USA athletes qualified directly to the finals, led by Jaelin Kauf, who qualified in third. Olivia Giaccio was fourth and Hannah Soar was seventh. Lauf has the best finish of any American in the 2018 Olympics, finishing seventh and just missing out on the final round of the finals.

2018 gold medalist Perrine Laffont (France) qualified second. One of the most decorated active skiers, Laffont has twice won the World Cup and was the 2021 winner of the World Championship.

2018 silver medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Canada) qualified 10th, making her the last player to earn an automatic spot in the final. Bronze medalist Yuliya Galysheva (Kazakhstan) did not make a run in the first round of qualifying.

Regional restrictions may apply.