How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out who wins gold in women's moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

20 skiers will compete for gold on Sunday inthe women's moguls finals, with four Team USA athletes vying for the title.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's a decorated group of Americans. Jaelin Kauf was seventh in this event in 2018. Olivia Giaccio, Hannah Soar and Kai Owens, the 2021 FIS moguls Rookie of the Year, join Kauf.

Australia's Jakara Anthony scored an 83.75 in qualifying, the top score in the first round. In the last Olympics, Anthony finished fourth. She was the silver medalist in the 2019 World Championships.

2018 gold medalist Perrine Laffont (France) qualified second. One of the most decorated active skiers, Laffont has twice won the World Cup and was the 2021 winner of the World Championship.

2018 silver medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Canada) qualified 10th, making her the last player to earn an automatic spot in the final. Bronze medalist Yuliya Galysheva (Kazakhstan) did not make a run in the first round of qualifying, but managed to make the field for the finals in the second round of qualifying by placing ninth.

Russia's Anastasia Smirnova is another name to watch. Eighth in qualifying, Smirnova won bronze in this event at the 2021 World Championships.

