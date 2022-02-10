Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Women's Skeleton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first two heats of the women's skeleton event will take place on Thursday evening.

The women's skeleton competition will begin with the first two heats taking place on Thursday evening. Later in the night, two more heats will take place.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Skeleton Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Olympic Women's Skeleton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The current roster for the women's skeleton includes Kelly Curtis and Katie Uhlaender. This is the smallest skeleton team the U.S. has ever sent to the Olympics since skeleton was introduced in 2002.

Since skeleton’s debut as a women’s event in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, Elizabeth Yarnold of Great Britain has proven most successful, receiving two gold medals. The first was in 2014 in Sochi and the second was in PyeongChang in 2018. Expect big things from her in the women's singles event.

Great Britain is the highest medaling country for skeleton at the Winter Olympics. The nation has received nine medals since the sport was introduced in 1928 in the St. Moritz Games, with the most medals (three) being awarded at the 2018 PyeongChang games. 

The track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center is a little less than a mile. It has 16 curves. According to the International Olympic Committee, the sliding events’ track is the first in the world to have a 360-degree turn. 

Skeleton consists of athletes hurdling themselves head-first down an icy terrain at speeds over 90 mph.

Regional restrictions may apply.

