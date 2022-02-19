Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sweden and Slovakia battle in the bronze medal game of the Olympic men's hockey tournament.

Sweden pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the Olympics when it beat Canada in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament, but it came up short in the semifinals against the ROC.

How to Watch Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs Slovakia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs Slovakia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sweden played the ROC to a 1-1 tie but after a scoreless overtime, it lost in the shootout 3-2.

The loss kept Sweden from playing for a gold medal and instead it will take on a Slovakia team for the bronze.

Sweden hasn't won a bronze since the 1988 Olympics but has won two golds and a silver since.

Slovakia upset Team USA in the quarterfinals in a shootout but was shut out by Finland 2-0 in the semifinals.

It was a disappointing result for the Slovakian team, but they still get a shot at a bronze medal and its best-ever finish in men's hockey in the Olympics.

Slovakia's best previous finish was back in 2010 when it finished fourth. In the last two Olympics, it finished 11th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game: Sweden vs Slovakia

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17712540
2022 Winter Olympics

