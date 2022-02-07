Tune in to watch men's and women's short track competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A pair of speed skating events will take place on Monday with the men's 1000 meter and the women's 500 meter.

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 1000m, Women's 500m today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

A key storyline on the men's side is John-Henry Krueger, who won silver in 2018 while competing for the United States. Krueger is back, but he's racing for Hungary this time.

Other names to watch for in this event are Shaolin Sandor Liu from Hungary, who won the 2021 World Short Track Speed Skating championship in the 1000 meter, as well as his younger brother, Shaoang Liu, who won silver in that event.

South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon set an Olympic record in the heats with a 1:23.042 time.

On the women's side, Monday will see medals given in the 500m.

The two of the three medalist from the last Olympics are back: Italy's Arianna Fontana and Canada's Kim Boutin. Boutin holds the world record in this event. Silver medalist Yara van Kerkhof qualified, but was not selected to skate the 500.

Suzanne Schulting from the Netherlands is the reigning world champion in this event, as well as in the 1000 and 1500. She won gold in 2018 in the 1000, but lost in the heat races in this event.

