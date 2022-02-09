How to Watch Short Track: Men's 1500m Final, Women's 1000m Qualifying

The men's speed skating 1500m final is Wednesday, as is women's 1000m qualifying and women's 3000m relay semifinals.

Three speed skating events will take place on Wednesday on USA Network, with the final in men's 1500m, the semifinals in women's 3000m relay and qualifying for women's 1000m.

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 1500m Final, Women's 1000m Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 1500m Final, Women's 1000m Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The big event is the men's 1500m, as it will be the only one that awards a medal during this timeframe. Defending gold medal winner Lim Hyo-jun headlines the event, but he's switched nations since 2018, moving from the South Korea team to the Chinese team. Hyo-jun is the Olympic record holder.

He'll be challenged by Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, who holds the world record in the event.

For women's 1000m qualifying, Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands is the clear favorite. The gold medal winner last year, Schulting won the 2021 World Short Track Speed Skating championship at every distance. But Schulting's Olympics didn't get off to the start she might have expected, as she won silver in the 500m, behind Italy's Arianna Fontana, the 2018 bronze medalist in this event. 2018 Canadian silver medalist Kim Boutin will compete as well.

For the women's relay, South Korea are the defending champions, while Italy won silver and the Netherlands won bronze.

Regional restrictions may apply.