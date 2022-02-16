Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Short track speed skating continues with the men's 5000m and the women's 1500m.

The men's 5000m relay and the women's 1500m individual in speed skating will both take place on Wednesday in Beijing.

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Mixed Olympic Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The men's relay features eight teams competing, with Japan, the Netherlands and Hungary set to compete in Final B and Canada, Italy, China, South Korea and the ROC in Final A.

Hungary won gold at the 2018 Olympics, with China second and Canada third. Hungary posted the second-slowest time in the semifinals.

As for the women's 1500, South Korea's Choi Min-jeong is the defending gold medalist in this event. So far at these Olympics, she had a silver medal in the 1000m.

Defending bronze medalist Kim Boutin of Canada finished third in the 500m this year.

But Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands is the clear favorite going into this event. She's the current World Short Track Speed Skating champion at every distance and already has two golds this year, winning the 1000m and the 3000m relay. She also earned silver in the 500m behind Italy's Arianna Fontana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m

1 minute ago
USATSI_17689092
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Finland vs. Switzerland

2 hours ago
Finland Hockey
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinals in Canada: Finland vs. Switzerland

3 hours ago
USATSI_17689143
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Quarterfinal: ROC vs. Denmark

5 hours ago
USATSI_17639257
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey in Canada: United States vs. Slovakia

7 hours ago
Santos Laguna
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. CF Montreal

8 hours ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs

8 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO DONS
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at Pacific Tigers

8 hours ago
Alpine
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Alpine Skiing: Men's Slalom First Run

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy