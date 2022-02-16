How to Watch Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m

Short track speed skating continues with the men's 5000m and the women's 1500m.

The men's 5000m relay and the women's 1500m individual in speed skating will both take place on Wednesday in Beijing.

How to Watch Olympic Short Track: Men's 5000m, Women's 1500m today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The men's relay features eight teams competing, with Japan, the Netherlands and Hungary set to compete in Final B and Canada, Italy, China, South Korea and the ROC in Final A.

Hungary won gold at the 2018 Olympics, with China second and Canada third. Hungary posted the second-slowest time in the semifinals.

As for the women's 1500, South Korea's Choi Min-jeong is the defending gold medalist in this event. So far at these Olympics, she had a silver medal in the 1000m.

Defending bronze medalist Kim Boutin of Canada finished third in the 500m this year.

But Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands is the clear favorite going into this event. She's the current World Short Track Speed Skating champion at every distance and already has two golds this year, winning the 1000m and the 3000m relay. She also earned silver in the 500m behind Italy's Arianna Fontana.

