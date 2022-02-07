How to Watch Short Track, Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating

NBC is set to air five events Monday night as part of its prime-time coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, offering those who couldn't tune into some of the events live a chance to catch up on the excitement.

How to Watch Olympic Speedskating, Skiing, Figure Skating today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

NBC will show tape-delayed coverage of the 500m final and the women's 1500m in speedskating, as well as live coverage of some events.

That live coverage will feature women's big air, men's super G and men's short program figure skating.

This is the first Olympic women's big air event. Canada's Megan Oldham was first in qualifying, followed by France's Tess Ledeux and Russia's Anastasia Tatalina. One American qualified for the final: Darian Stevens. Three others—Marin Hamill, Maggie Voisin and Carolina Claire—failed to qualify for the final.

In men's super G, the three medalists from last Olympics will compete, led by Austrian gold medalist Matthias Mayer. Swiss silver medalist Beat Feuz and Norweigian bronze medalist Kjetil Jansrud join him in the field. The United States has four athletes competing.

In men's short program, American Nathan Chen, the 2021 World Champion, highlights the field. The 22-year-old was fifth in the 2018 Olympics. Japan won the top two spots in 2018 with Yuzuru Hanyu taking gold and Shoma Uno taking silver. Both are competing this year.

